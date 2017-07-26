X3Energy hosts grand opening Wednesday for newest and biggest CNG station in Weld County | MyWindsorNow.com

X3Energy has six out of the eight compressed natural gas stations housed in Weld County. The newest just opened at 2234 117th Ave. in Greeley.

West Greeley is now home to the largest compressed natural gas station in the state.

Italy-based X3Energy celebrated the grand opening of its 10th CNG station in the state Wednesday afternoon at the newest west Greeley location, 2234 117th Ave. It will be open for use to both public and private entities, according to James Mora, a spokesman for X3Energy. The project has been in the works for about two years.

The station is a collaboration between X3Energy and Ward Petroleum Corp., a Fort Collins-based natural gas and petroleum company.

"This is about a vision," Mora said. "It's about seeing opportunities in a state where we all have a common goal, which is using different (energy) solutions."

About 50 residents, energy officials and those involved with the project showed up to the grand opening, with several giving statements on the economic and environmental benefits the station will offer.

Giovanni Baroni, CEO of X3Energy, said opening CNG stations in the U.S. helps the economy and creates jobs, despite the oil and gas downturn a few years ago.

"I know that the last two years have been hard," he said. "The oil prices have dropped and the industry found its set loss, and it has impacted growth in the CNG market. But the reality is that we are still here."

The CNG station is the sixth of its kind from X3Energy in Weld County, with others located in east Greeley, Firestone, Kersey, Platteville and Fort Lupton. Mora said this is the largest CNG station in the state, and Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer said it's the eighth CNG station in Weld during her short presentation Wednesday.

Kirkmeyer said the commissioners developed a smart energy plan about nine years ago that made it a goal to have eight to 10 CNG stations readily available in the county. On Wednesday, they met that goal.

"We really have adjusted to make sure our transportation system is here and that people who buy a natural gas vehicle can fuel up just about anywhere in Weld County," she said.

Curtis Reuter, a spokesman for Noble Energy, said the company will benefit from the newest station, noting the four to five Noble vehicles that had already stopped to fill up during the time of the ceremony. Reuter said Noble has about 110 CNG vehicles and will have about 170 by the end of the year, so having greater accessibility to that type of energy will be widely used.

Mora said X3Energy officials have goals for stations in Denver, Eagle, Golden and Fort Collins in the works. But he said Weld's familiarity with the oil and gas industry helps make it easier to open CNG stations in the immediate area.

"It's good to have a state, a city, a county that supports these initiatives because they're close to it," Mora said.