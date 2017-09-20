Windsor Wizards Roundup for Sept. 20: Volleyball sweeps Mead

Boys soccer

Windsor — Union Colony tied the program mark for wins in a season in just its seventh game of the year in its 3-1 win at Windsor Charter.

Timberwolves (1-1 3A Mile High League, 3-4 overall) coach Lance Williams said his team is showing signs of gelling.

"This was a really good opportunity to play against a quality opponent who challenged us," he said. "The boys are showing a lot of progress and heart."

UCHS 2 1 — 3

WCHS 0 1 — 1

Scoring — UCHS, Simon Cooan (Isaac Perez) 2:00; Andy Fiel (Cooan) 21:00; Alonzo Guzman 79:00.

Shots — UCHS 15, WC 6.

Saves — UCHS (Oscasr Castenada) 5, WC 8.

Corner Kicks — UCHS 12, WC 2.

Softball

Erie 6, Windsor 3: In Windsor, Erie's three-run third inning ultimately created all the cushion it needed, as the Wizards fell to 4-4 in 4A Tri-Valley play, 6-6 overall.

Windsor scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but by that time, it was down 5-3.

Senior Michaela Moran had the Wizards' sole RBI.

EHS 003 002 1 — 6 11 2

WHS 000 003 0 — 3 4 5

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 4-3, 11H, 2ER, 0BB, 2SO). RBI – Michaela Moran.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Mead 0: In Mead, Windsor (4-0 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 5-4 overall) used a complete team effort to win in three sets.

Every Wizards player had at least one ace and one kill.

Ellie Garrett had a nice game distributing the ball, racking up 26 assists.

Windsor looks to stay undefeated in conference play Thursday when it hosts Holy Family.

WHS 25 25 25

MHS 14 12 17

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 9, Hollie Hoffman 8, Ally Kennis 7; Assists: Ellie Garrett 26; Aces: Blake Serrato 9, Tannah Heath 5, Kennis 3, Greiman 3; Blocks: Garrett 3, Kennis 2, Greiman 2; Digs: Hoffman 10, Serrato 9, Heath 5, Garrett 5.