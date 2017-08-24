Why do people love crime stories?

One of the main reasons people use the news is to reduce uncertainty, Ingold said. They want to know about weather or traffic, and when a major crime story hits a community, they want to know if it occurred near where they live.

News outlets have criteria by which they evaluate a story’s “newsworthiness.” These include elements such as a story’s impact on a community and how recently it occurred.

“The news by itself is unusual,” said Charles Ingold, former chairman of the journalism department at the University of Northern Colorado. “Thankfully people are not a victim of a crime every single day.”

Part of the reason news outlets worldwide choose to cover crime stories is because they are unusual and different.

On nights when Alison Rausch was up with her infant son in the small hours after midnight, she needed something to keep her awake. Her son's bedroom in the family's Milliken house didn't have a TV in it. She downloaded an app that would let her listen to a local police scanner.

It was the beginning of a fascination with crime in which she still indulges three years later.

"If you're listening to a police scanner on Friday night at 2 a.m., there's quite a bit going on," she said.

Rausch, and others interested in crime, help make crime dramas such as "CSI" some of TV's most successful, and major bookstores cater to them with volumes of "true crime," which promises a detailed, literary approach to high profile crime.

On Tuesday, a police standoff in the 600 block of Greeley's 13th Street drew a crowd, with some people recording the arrival of police vehicles on their phones. The Aug. 6 Windsor Mill fire — which investigators believe was intentionally set — lured many out of their beds early on a Sunday morning to watch firefighters battle the blaze. Just a few days later on Aug. 9, a Fort Collins man died after his car collided with the sign at the intersection of U.S. 34 and Colo. 257 in the midst of rush hour traffic. Cars slowed as drivers strained to get a glimpse of the scene.

The question is, why? What leads people to sneak up to a police perimeter at a SWAT standoff or a new mother to listen to a police scanner after midnight? These are negative situations, many of which turn tragic. During one of her nocturnal listening sessions, Rausch said, she heard police respond to an act of domestic violence against her sister.

On some level, at least, the interest seems practical. Rausch said there is little coverage of breaking news in Milliken, a town of about 6,000 people that does not have its own news outlet. Sometimes, she said, she uses the scanner to find out about police activity in her area she might otherwise have known nothing about.

"I do that to kind of figure out what's going on around me," she said. "If you have someone who stole a car in your neighborhood, or you have domestic violence going on in your neighborhood, (it's good to know)."

Psychology supports this as well. The human brain has been hard-wired to pay attention to negativity and danger, said A.J. Marsden, an assistant professor of psychology at Beacon College in Florida, who also works as a psychological coach for athletes. At an earlier evolutionary stage, paying attention to danger was key to the species' survival.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our brains paid attention to the negative stuff because that was the stuff that was going to kill us," she said. "As we became less afraid of saber tooth tigers…our brains (didn't) catch up."

But Rausch herself admits there's more to it than that. It's also entertaining.

"It's like a reality show playing out in real time," she said.

Greeley Police Chief Jerry Garner said he understands the interest, to some extent. Police work is interesting and different.

"There seems to be an innate interest in what we do," Garner said.

Crime scenes in Greeley usually don't draw major crowds, but he said he has seen some people curious enough to creep close enough to try to get a look, like some did Tuesday. Still, though, he said those people are the norm.

Charles Ingold, who spent 15 years as the chairman of the University of Northern Colorado's journalism program, said entertainment is one of the main reasons people read and watch the news. When it comes to crime, though, he said people could be motivated to follow a story because there might be an element of suspense.

"You could speculate … people might be interested in whether (criminals) 'get theirs,'" he said. "People might like to see justice being done."

He said research on the topic is slim, but in one study he provided, people who watched reality-based police TV shows — such as "Cops" — tended to believe in harsher punishments for criminals.

Rausch said she watched TV shows such as "The First 48 Hours" and "Dateline," but it's simply entertainment for her. She thought once about being a dispatcher, but said she didn't think she'd be able to remain emotionally detached and calm enough to do the job well. On the police scanner, even though she's listening to crimes unfold in real time, there's enough coded language to keep things from getting too graphic.

She's much happier where many people who enjoy crime stories are — on the outside looking in.