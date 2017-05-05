Baseball and boys swimming get wins in Prep Roundup for May 5 | MyWindsorNow.com

BASEBALL

Windsor 6, Berthoud 2: In Windsor, the Wizards got out to an early lead and held on in their 4A Tri-Valley League win.

They were paced by Corte Tapia on the mound, striking out seven and only walking two in his seven innings of work. Braden Peninger led the charge at the plate, going 4-4 with three runs and an RBI.

Windsor (12-1 4A Tri-Valley, 16-2 overall) close out the regular season tomorrow at Berthoud.

BHS 100 001 0 — 2 5 2

WHS 130 002 x — 6 7 1

WHS — Corte Tapia (W, 5-1, 5H, 1ER, 2BB, 7SO) and Keegan Vialpando. 2B – Braden Peninger 2, Craig Singiser, Zach Watts; RBI – Tapia 2, Singiser, Peninger.

BOYS SWIMMING

Windsor — Windsor picked up a 122-61 win over Mountain View on Thursday. Colby Horton broke the pool record that teammate Riley Miller set earlier this season, finishing the backstroke in 54.85.

Bill Thomas scored his first state qualifying score in the six-dive diving format. Garrett Ludwick also qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke.

200-yard medley relay — Windsor A 1:47.28, Windsor B 1:47.33; 200 freestyle — Riley Miller, WHS 1:53.70, Jayden Bishop, MVHS 2:00.61, Josh Dodrill, WHS 2:00.64; 200 individual medley — Colby Horton, WHS 2:05.61, Jonathan Zakanycz, MVHS 2:09.03, Ethan Hansbury, WHS, 2:12.41; 50 freestyle — Garrett Ludwick, WHS 23.70, Jeffrey Borrett, WHS 23.97, Michael Rubba, MVHS 24.03; 1-meter diving — William Thoma, WHS 222.50, Liam Whitacre, MVHS 188.25, Matthew Garcia, WHS 111.95; 100 butterfly — Justin Krebs, WHS 1:02.63, Noah Rydesky, MVHS 1:05.53, Alex Gray, MVH 1:11.60; 100 freestyle — Jayden Bishop, MVHS 54.61, Kash Hebert, WHS 54.79, Zane Gourd, WHS 57.21; 500 freestyle — Jonathan Zakanycz, MVHS, 5:17.29, Josh Dodrill, WHS 5:33.20, Evan Spraker, WHS 5:48.39; 200 freestyle relay — Mountain View 1:40.82, Windsor 1:47.73; 100 backstroke — Colby Horton, WHS 54.85, Riley Miller, WHS 54.90, Matyi Mayo, MVHS 1:05.17; 100 breaststroke — Ethan Hansbury, WHS 1:04.35, Caiden Peterson, WHS 1:07.69, Garrett Ludwick, WHS 1:08.86; 400 freestyle relay — Windsor A 3:37.76, Windsor B 3:38.25.