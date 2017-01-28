Prep roundup for Jan. 28 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Frederick 52, Windsor 47: In Frederick, Windsor’s abysmal 3-point shooting left it struggling in the fourth quarter on the way to a loss. The Wizards shot 16 3-pointers but made just one, and a balanced offensive attack wasn’t able to overcome the deficit. Windsor senior Jake Hammond racked up 16 points, and juniors Kirk Relford and Tyler McGinnis had 10 each. Wizards senior Corte Tapia had eight rebounds, all on the offensive end. The loss drops Windsor to 5-3 in the 4A Tri-Valley League and 7-10 overall. WHS 21 0 5 21 — 47 FHS 15 0 13 24 — 52 WHS — Kirk Relford 5 0-0 10, Jake Hammond 6 4-7 16, Corte Tapia 3 3-4 9, Tyler McGinnis 4 1-2 10, Brennen Seyboldt 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-13 47. 3-point field goals — WHS 1 (McGinnis). Total fouls — WHS 18.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 72, Frederick 32: In Windsor, junior Michaela Moran’s hot hand led the Wizards to an easy victory over a 4A Tri-Valley League foe. Moran shot 7 of 10 from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc, adding four steals, three assists and a rebound. Senior Sam Greene helped Moran in her effort, putting up 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. The win moves the Wizards to 7-1 in the Tri-Valley — claiming the first-place spot in the league — and 11-5 overall. FHS 8 3 14 7 — 32 WHS 17 20 19 16 — 72 WHS — Hollie Hoffman 3 3-7 9, Sam Greene 4 2-2 10, Karly Mathern 5 2-5 14, Madi Denzel 3 0-0 7, Michaela Moran 7 1-4 19, Adalyn Vergara 4 1-2 9, Taylor Kramer 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 9-20 72. 3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Moran 4, Mathern 2, Denzel). Total fouls — WHS 13.