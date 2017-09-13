Prep roundup: Windsor boys soccer team wins in double overtime

Boys soccer

BROOMFIELD — It was a better late than never kind of night for the Windsor boys soccer team on Wednesday.

Battling some inconsistency, the Wizards utilized a goal by Waseem Jimenez in the second overtime to beat Holy Family 2-1 in nonconference action.

Andrew Koehler scored Windsor's other goal.

"We had a strong first half and probably should have had another goal, but we had a terrible second half," Windsor coach Phil Weiser said. "We started playing better late in the second half."

After a defensive battle in the first overtime, the Wizards utilized a deep throw-in and Jimenez took a pass from Harper Simmons and hit the back of the net on a shot near post.

Windsor is 6-0 with the victory.

WHS 1 0 01 — 2

HFHS 0 1 00 — 1

Scoring — WHS, Andrew Koehler, 35:00. WHS, Waseem Jimenez (Harper Simmons, 92:00.

Shots — WHS 8, HFHS 8.

Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 4.

Corner Kicks — WHS 3, HFHS 7.

Boys tennis

Windsor — Windsor had a strong all-around outing, winning two of three singles matches and three of four doubles matches in a 5-2 nonconference win against Legacy on Wednesday.

The Wizards improved to 3-1 overall.

Among the wins, the No. 3 doubles team of Briggs Reed and Naiose Wilson won in three sets, as did the No. 4 doubles tandem of Kenneth Blake and Kaden Henry.

Singles — 1. Christian Moon, L, def. Max McManigal, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Michael Gueswell, W, def. Ryan Gilpatrick, 7-5, 6-2; 3. Blake Pendleton, W, def. Sean Glaister, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Doubles — 1. Zach Nuckols & Jackson Oechsle, L, def. Andrew Fischer & Wesley Smith, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Kieran Joe & Peyton Shewmon, W, def. Gustavo Spitalnik & Anthony Moller, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Briggs Reed & Naiose Wilson, W, def. Jason Neuhalfen & Jack Payne, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; 4. Kenneth Blake & Kaden Henry, W, def. Will Payne & Josh Lucero, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Staff reports