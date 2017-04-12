Prep roundup: Windsor girls tennis team falls to University | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS TENNIS

Greeley — University remained unbeaten with a solid, top-to-bottom performance against a quality Windsor team Wednesday at Centennial Courts.

The Bulldogs (7-0) beat the Wizards 5-2.

"They all played exceptionally well, really minimized their errors," University coach Bryan McCartney said.

McCartney praised his No. 3 doubles team of seniors Diandra Brooks and Katie Potter. The duo started off well with a 6-2 win in the first set. Their opponents, Kiley Smith and Anna Lowndes, adjusted in the second set, wining 6-4. Then, Brooks and Potter adjusted to their opponents' adjustments to win the third set, 6-2.

Windsor fell to 4-3 in duals.

Singles — 1. Janna Phansiri, UH, def. Taylor Pankewicz, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Camille Krammer, UH, def. Maria D'Rosario, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Janie Phansiri, UH, def. Brooklynn Kelley, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Janeth Terrazas & Addie Oswald, W, def. Erin Seeley & Heather Marion, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Liz Van der Torre & Alexsi Vieyra, UH, def. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Diandra Brooks & Katie Potter, UH, def. Kiley Smith & Anna Lowndes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; 4. Brooke Schrader & Natalie Talbot, W, def. Hope Dannar & Morgan Eitemiller, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.