Roads in northern Colorado are icy after snow begins falling Tuesday morning | MyWindsorNow.com

Roads in northern Colorado are icy after snow begins falling Tuesday morning
January 3, 2017
Roads and highways in northern Colorado are icy and snowpacked in spots after it began snowing in the region this morning.
Interstate 25, U.S. 85 and U.S. 34 are all receiving snow and are icy in spots, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service says there is a band of snow expected over Weld and Morgan counties this morning, but it should end by late Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of snow is expected today.
