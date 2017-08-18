The Avalanche will announce upgraded minor-league partnership with the Colorado Eagles

By Mike Chambers

The Denver Post

The Avalanche will announce an upgraded minor-league partnership with the Loveland-based Colorado Eagles next month, with the current ECHL team becoming the 31st American Hockey League franchise, according to two sources close to the situation.

Beginning with the 2018-19 season, the Avs’ top prospects and veterans on assignments will play for the Colorado Eagles out of the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. The Budweiser Events Center seats 5,289 for hockey but likely will be renovated to accommodate larger crowds.

The Avalanche’s current AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, will partner with the St. Louis Blues starting in 2018-19, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which reported that the Blues and Rampage have agreed to a five-year contract. The Blues don’t currently have an AHL affiliate. They are sharing the Chicago Wolves with the NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights for the upcoming season.

With Vegas now in the mix, there are 31 NHL teams. But still just 30 AHL teams.

