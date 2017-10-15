Windsor falls win short of qualifying for state softball

In Denver, as the 23rd seed of 32 4A postseason teams, Windsor was a bit of a longshot to qualify for the 16-team state tournament next week.

The Wizards were unable to defy the odds, losing in the first round 12-2 to No. 10 Conifer, staying alive with a 14-5 win against No. 26 Longmont but falling again to Conifer, 7-0, with the region's final state berth at stake.

Windsor wraps up its season with an 11-11 record.

Conifer 12, Windsor 2

WHS 010 10 — 2

CHS 092 01 — 12

WHS — Tiana Spangler (L, 8-6, 2H, 4ER, 3BB, 1SO), Taylor Couch (2nd, 6H, 3ER, 1BB, 2SO), Jon Marie Duran (5th, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO) and Janae Cameron. 3B – Cameron; RBI – Hunter Romero, Carryn Leto.

Windsor 14, Longmont 5

LHS 300 200 0 — 5

WHS 230 027 X — 14

WHS — Spangler (W, 9-6, 4H, 2ER, 3BB, 0SO), Duran (6th, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO) and Cameron. 2B – Halleigh Hinojosa, Anna Lowndes; 3B – Couch; HR – Cameron, Spangler; RBI – Cameron 2, Lowndes 2, Spangler 2, Duran, Hinojosa.