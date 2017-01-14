Windsor girls hoops tops Holy Family — Windsor Wizards Roundup for Jan. 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 40, Holy Family 33: In Windsor, the Windsor Wizards defeated Holy Family behind 11 points and five rebounds from Junior Madi Denzel.

Michaela Moran was next with nine points Chaynee Kingsbury led the team in rebounds, pulling down five.

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 0 2-4 2, Hollie Hoffman 1 4-4 6, Sam Greene 0 0-0 0, Karly Mathern 0 0-2 0, Madi Denzel 4 3-4 11, Karee Porth 0 0-0 0, Michaela Moran 2 2-2 9, Adalyn Vergara 1 2-2 4, Ally Kennis 4 0-3 8. Totals 12 13-21 40

3-point field goals — WHS 1

Total fouls — WHS 16 (Moran fouled out)

BOYS HOOPS

Holy Family 75, Windsor 56: In Broomfield, the Wizards stumbled out of the gate and never fully recovered.

Windsor scored a tepid eight points in the first quarter of the matchup, then gave up 24 to Holy Family in the third quarter.

Windsor junior Kirk Relford managed a potent 18 points for the Wizards thanks to a trio of 3-pointers, 3-for-3 shooting from the line and four rebounds.

Senior Jake Hammond added 13 points and three rebounds.

WHS — Andy Evans 3 0-2 6, Kirk Relford 6 3-3 18, Jake Hammond 6 1-2 13, Nate Huntsman 1 2-3 4, Brayden Pederson 1 0-0 2, Tyler McGinnis 2 3-3 8, Brennen Seyboldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 10-14 56.

3-point field goals — WHS 4 (Relford 3, McGinnis 1).

Total fouls — WHS 20 (McGinnis fouled out).