Windsor girls tennis team gets easy win over Skyline | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor 6, Skyline 1: In Longmont, Windsor (5-3, 5-3) girls didn’t drop a doubles match in the team’s 6-1 win against Skyline.

At No. 3 singles for Windsor, Brooklynn Kelley had to fight for every game, with two sets going to a tiebreaker before Kelley won her match.

The No. 3 doubles team of Anna Lowndes and Kiley Smith swept Skyline’s (1-7, 1-4 4A Region 5) Claudia Blackwell and Sierra West.

Singles — 1. Shelby Roberts, S, def. Taylor Pankewicz, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Maria D’Rosario, W, def. Andrea Rayschnmayer, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Brooklynn Kelley, W, def. Lindsey Hamblin, 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Doubles — 1. Janeth Terrazas & Addie Oswald, W, def. Liza Degtiarova & Kaylie O’Meara, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, W, def. Savannah Rivera & Jade Sanchez, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Anna Lowndes & Kiley Smith, W, def. Claudia Blackwell & Sierra West, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Natalie Talbot & Brooke Schrader, W, def. Kayla Dominquez & Mariana Rivas, 6-0, 6-1.