Windsor Wizards soccer team stays red hot with shutout win against Erie to lead Prep Roundup for April 20 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS SOCCER

WIndsor — The Windsor Wizards rolled to their seventh straight win, 6-0 against Erie, Wednesday night behind two goals apiece from Abby Gearhart and Margaret Zimmerman.

Gearhart started the blowout just two minutes in when she scored off of Zimmerman's feed.

Within 14 minutes, Windsor had a 3-0 lead. Zimmerman did her finishing in the second half, scoring in the 44th and 48th minutes, and Gearhart capped the scoring in the 66th minute.

The Wizards (4-0 Class 4A Tri-Valley, 10-1 overall) haven't allowed a goal since their 1-0 loss to Niwot on March 23 and have given up only four all season.

EHS 0 0 — 0

WHS 3 3 — 6

Scoring — WHS, Abby Gearhart (Margaret Zimmerman) 2nd minute; WHS, Riley Bliesmer 12th minute; WHS, Katie Kohler (Gearhart) 16th minute; WHS, Zimmerman 44th minute; WHS, Zimmerman (Gearhart) 48th minute; WHS, Gearhart 66th minute.

Shots — EHS 4, WHS 17.

Saves — EHS 11, WHS (Michaela Moran) 4.

Corner Kicks — EHS 3, WHS 2.