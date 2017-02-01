Prep roundup for Feb. 2: Windsor wrestling team rolls past Frederick | MyWindsorNow.com

Staff reports

WINDSOR — Windsor won all 12 contested matches to top Frederick 71-6 on Wednesday.

The Wizards earned nine pins and a technical fall in those contested matches.

The only points Windsor gave up in the dual came via a forfeit at 220 pounds.

106 pounds — Boden Baker, W, dec. Gardner, 9-6; 113 — Ronny Minjarez, W, 17-2 tech fall Carrillo, 3:28; 120 — Dominik Serrano, W, pinned Ayres, 1:37; 126 — Braden Peninger, W, pinned Hoffman, 1:59; 132 — Dylan Wood, W, pinned Sanders, 5:08; 138 — Grant Crownhart, W, dec. Rivera, 4-1; 145 — Josh Willis, W, pinned Rangel, 3:30; 152 — Tyler Grasmick, W, pinned O’Dell, :57; 160 — Gage Trusty, W, pinned Saldi, 2:19; 170 — Caleb Willis, W, pinned Burdett, 3:56; 182 — Dalton Brummer, W, pinned Berg, 1:17; 195 — Josh Grasmick, W, pinned Longstreth, 2:29; 220 — Castro, F, won by forfeit; 285 — Victor Bravo, W, won by forfeit.