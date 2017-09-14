Weld County commissioners balk at some audit recommendations, accept others

The Board of Weld County Commissioners at 9 a.m. Wednesday will consider its response to an audit into commissioners’ performance.

Nearly a month after receiving recommendations from an independent auditor, Weld County commissioners have readied a response, agreeing fully with just two of the auditor's eight recommendations.

Commissioners unanimously approved the response at their Wednesday meeting, and discussed timing for implementing recommendations with which they agreed.

In a letter posted Tuesday night as part of the agenda for the commissioners' 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting, commissioners took each recommendation, line-by-line and issued a response to each.



The letter was originally part of the consent agenda, meaning it would be voted on but not discussed. Commissioner Sean Conway on Wednesday asked that the letter be pulled off the consent agenda for discussion.

The commissioners discussed the auditor's recommendations Monday during a work session featuring considerable back-and-forth, Conway said.

"A lot of these responses I agree with," Conway said.

In the letter, commissioners agreed to study and implement a whistle blower program and to continue work on financial software upgrades.

Commissioners balked at recommendations that the county pass ordinances related to major changes in the county budget, sole-source bidding and commissioner coordinator roles.

Three of the Harvey M. Rose Associates auditor recommendations drew partial agreement from commissioners.

Commissioners promised to record or take minutes during work sessions, per the auditor's recommendation, but disagreed that they were required to do so by the Colorado Open Meetings Act.

Commissioners agreed to have a solution in place regarding transparency at work sessions within the next two months.

Commissioners agreed generally that the county should ensure proper succession planning among departments, but in the letter commissioners said not only does the county have that structure in place, but that such a structure doesn't mean the next person up is the automatic heir.

Conway argued the commissioners should take a serious look at succession planning, referencing the unexpected death of a former public works director in 2012, and the position the county was in afterward.

"This is a real issue," Conway said. "I know we've taken steps. I just think we need to have a more defined (plan)."

Commissioners partially agreed with the auditor's recommendation that the commissioners pass a resolution requiring elected officials to publicly disclose facts that could give the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Citing a ballot measure commissioners voted to put in front of voters in November, a measure that would force Weld elected officials to comply with state ethics regulations, commissioners said the ethics question is effectively covered.

