Open house planned Sunday to honor retiring Windsor doctors | MyWindsorNow.com

A special celebration is planned Sunday to honor two longtime Windsor physicians who are retiring this summer after decades of caring for patients.

The open house honors Dr. Robert Bradley and Dr. Michael Carey. It will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

Bradley is a family medicine physician at UCHealth Family Medicine-Windsor, 1455 Main St. He retired June 30 after 40 years of caring for patients. Carey, also a family medicine physician at the UCHealth clinic, will be retiring Aug. 4 after more than 35 years of caring for patients.

Patients, friends and all community members are invited to stop in and say hello during the open house. Refreshments will be served.