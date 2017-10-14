Windsor ends season at second day of 4A boys state tennis tournament

Pueblo — Windsor wrapped up its season at the second day of the Class 4A Boys Tennis Championships on Friday, finishing in a tie for 15th.

The No. 3 singles player Blake Pendleton was the only Wizard player that competed Friday after splitting his pair of matches Thursday.

Pendleton (11-3) qualified for the playback bracket, but was eliminated in the first round 7-6, 6-4, by Gabriel Suarez of Aspen.

The doubles team of Kenneth Blake and Kaden Henry (11-3) were also alive coming into Friday, but they didn't get the chance to play.

After losing to Cheyenne Mountain's Bennett Ziegler and Carver Ward in the quarterfinals, they needed that pair to win their semifinals match to qualify for playbacks.

Blake and Henry were eliminated with Ziegler and Ward's loss to Eli Henry and Will Smart of Colorado Academy.