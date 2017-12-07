A guide to international travel on a budget

I love international travel.

I love learning about different cultures, trying different food, drinking different coffee and seeing different sights. I aim to take a big trip at least once per year.

I went to Costa Rica in November. The trip lasted about a week and a half, which was most of the vacation time I had saved up. I went with my boyfriend, Josh Polson, the chief photographer for The Tribune.

We spent a couple days in La Fortuna, a small town in the northern part of the country. We hiked around two active volcanoes. We also experienced our first earthquake: I thought someone spiked my drink until I realized everyone else felt the earth move, too.

We spent a couple days in San Pedro, a city close to San Jose, the capital. We spent the rest of our time in Chauita, a small beach town on the east side of the country. There we got to splash around the ocean and hike through Chauita National Park. We saw all kinds of wildlife, though we had to go to a sanctuary to see some sweet baby sloths, my favorite animal.

People often ask how we're able to afford to go on these international trips. Last year we went to Australia.

We're budget travelers. Sometimes that's uncomfortable, but the experience as a whole is worth it to us.

Here's how we do it.

Before the trip

Before I go on trips, I think about cost. I use a variety of apps to scout out the cheapest tickets. I also read through blogs on the cost to travel in certain areas.

If you have a rough idea of what you want to do and how much it will actually cost, it's easier to save up properly so the cost doesn't add stress to the trip.

On first glance, it would seem that dollars would be strong in the Central American country. But the country's economy is largely based on tourism, and the prices reflect that. The cost of food, tours and various activities are often listed in dollars, and they aren't necessarily cheap.

I put money into a travel savings account all year to have a decent baseline. When I know the actual cost of the trip, I do what I can to pinch pennies to get to where I need to be. Usually that comes out of my grocery budget. That means eating a lot of eggs, rice, beans and veggies. Since I'm only feeding myself, I don't have to worry about anyone but me getting bored eating the same cheap meal for a couple months.

Ways to cut costs

I've found traveling usually gets expensive because of where you're staying, where you're eating and how you're getting around.

Josh and I stay in hostels for the majority of the trip. It's hard to beat $9 per bed per night. It can be a little weird to share a room with six rotating strangers, but it can also be really cool. You can get to know their stories, and you can also get insider tips on places to visit during your vacation. Hostels also are good about calling you cabs, arranging transport and helping you find good tours and restaurants.

Then again, a huge cockroach charged Josh when he went to take a shower in the shared bathroom. Had I spent money on a nice hotel, that would have bothered me a lot. But we were unfazed because we were in a hostel, even after we found out those cockroaches could fly.

Some hostels also have kitchens you can use to cook and store things. Josh and I shopped at a local supermarket for fresh eggs, veggies, bread and wine for dinner. We also bought peanut butter and honey so we could make sandwiches to take on hikes or make breakfast. We were able to use those savings to splurge on at least one really good meal each day.

Transportation took a while for us to figure out in Costa Rica. Neither of us wanted to rent a car, since the traffic "laws" seem to be more like suggestions. We couldn't find much in terms of public transit online before the trip, so it was mostly trial by fire. We learned that taxis in Costa Rica can get expensive. If the drivers sense you don't know how much something should cost, or you don't know the conversion from colones to dollars, many will try to rip you off. We used a private shuttle service to get to some areas. We were able to eventually find a good bus system, and that cut our travel costs immensely, though it was a lot less comfortable.

Every time I leave the U.S., I come home with invaluable experience. It makes me appreciate the beauty of the world in new ways. It teaches me about the struggles people face all over the world.

I think the cost of never leaving is much higher.

