A team in business and in life: Windsor couple starts photography business

Six Arrow Photography, a new business started by Windsor residents Colin and Wendy Hornback, offers wedding, engagement, and other portrait photography services. For more information, go to http://www.sixarrowphotography.com .

Colin and Wendy Horback sat down together last month to create a website for their new photography business.

Although they have been married for three and a half years, their new venture has taught them a lot about each other, Wendy said.

When designing their website, Colin said he learned Wendy cares more about the message the words and images on the site convey, while he remains focused on completing the task.

Although he initially was impatient with the delays when she wanted to change wording, and sometimes hurt when he thought she didn't like what he was doing, Colin learned that she merely cared more about what feeling they were getting across to visitors to their website.

Wendy could become frustrated, too, she said, but they've learned to balance each other. Colin keeps her on task and she helps him slow down and pay attention to detail.

Since they officially began their business, Six Arrow Photography, in August, they have to continue learning how best to work together. Colin said that cycle of learning has carried over into their partnership not only in work, but also in life and marriage.

"It's sort of like continually dating each other, because it forces us to learn more about each other continuously," Colin said.

That learning started when they moved from Denver to their new home in Windsor. They were hanging photos when Colin saw some that Wendy had taken.

Colin has been a photographer since college, when he took photos to help pay his way through school, and received a certificate in photography from the New York Institute of Photography in 2007.

When he realized Wendy also had talent, the idea for their photography business was born.

They're not strangers to working together. They met in 2013 while working at Trizetto, a medical health care IT company in Denver.

"So we already knew we worked well together," Wendy said.

Colin grew up in northern Colorado in various towns and cities, but most of his childhood was spent in Windsor. So after "tricking" Wendy into marrying him — the couple grinned at each other at the thought — Colin said he also talked her into moving to Windsor. Wendy said she loves living in the town.

They wanted to work more together, so they tried out running a lawn care business, which they started in fall 2015.

But lawn care, while satisfying, they said, was not quite the right fit. Photography, they agreed, allows them to interact more.

"Out there in the heat with 90 degree weather, getting grass stuck to my lip gloss was fun and all," Wendy said, "but we knew photography would give us a creative outlet and give us a chance to talk to people."

As they sat at a table in Walker Manufacturing near Windsor, they couldn't help but grin and sneak sidelong glances at each other when they talked about their new, joint business venture.

Colin works at Walker, and Wendy visits him several Fridays when she can for lunch.

She works for Colin's dad at Artech Dental Ceramics. Since they started Six Arrow Photography at the end of August, they've shot weddings and families, mostly during evenings and weekends.

While Wendy said it's in god's hands whether or not their business grows enough to consume all their time, the couple relishes working together when they can.

They love working with couples, Wendy said, and seeing people's different personalities shine through, even if doing the same pose as another couple.

Children are also fun to work with, Colin said.

He has become known for the gummies he offers to children who aren't enjoying the photo shoots. Colin always asks for parents' permission, he said, but if a child is upset during the shoot, gummies help.

He remembered one family, who had their photos taken a couple weeks ago. A 1-year-old boy began to cry, then Colin held up a gummy.

"He went from crying to saying 'oohoohoo' and giggling," Colin said, both he and Wendy smiling at the memory.

The boy kept grinning long enough for Colin and Wendy to take a family photo. After the shoot, the boy's mother called, Wendy said, to thank them. While the gummies calmed the little boy, the rest of the family had fun chatting with Wendy and Colin.

Because the boy was the last the family expected to have, his mother told Wendy one photo of him made her cry.

"To have somebody say 'you made me cry' is typically not a good thing, but for us it was," Wendy said.

The two said they are excited for their business, and just as excited to work together. While taking photos at a wedding or doing family photos can be exhausting, they said, they love editing the photos together and reliving the happy memories they made together, and, they hope, the memories they helped capture for others.