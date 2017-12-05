‘A woman’s world is everywhere’: Windsor business owner stands up for local businesses

Meri Ramey-Gray, owner of Gray Insulation and Fabrication, said she is looking forward to her business growing with the town of Windsor. Ramey-Gray has reached out to the town, she said, to ask the town to encourage companies to hire local contractors. To learn more about Gray Insulation and Fabrication, go to grayinsulationandfabrication.com . To talk to Ramey-Gray about encouraging companies to hire Windsor contractors, email grayinsulation@outlook.com .

When Meri Ramey-Gray walks onto a job site, men often peer around her, searching for her husband so they can talk business.

She knows she doesn't fit their picture of the owner of a mechanical insulation business. The 43-year-old loves pink, so her pink hard hat, boots and gloves all stand out among the yellows and oranges typically seen on construction sites. Her blond hair often peeks out from beneath the hat, and her frame, all five feet of it, can look out of place on a job site.

And yet, though the way men treat her can get to her sometimes, she knows she has to stand tall.

"I can be discouraged in that moment, but then I have to take a deep breath and realize if I don't push forward, the next person may not even want to," she said. "I have to push forward, and I have to keep going."

She's always enjoyed watching — and learning from — talented people. She learned about fashion design, how to write books about parenting and how to cut and style hair.

But she also learned from her dad and grandfather. When she was little, she would follow them around to different job sites.

Recommended Stories For You

She admits she didn't know much about the heavy-duty insulation, which is often used around pipes to reduce condensation and ensure whatever is going through them gets where it's supposed to go.

Her husband, Jeffery Gray, is a third-generation mechanical insulator, but one thing he and his brothers, father, uncles and grandfather never did was start their own business.

"So I took it upon myself to start one," she said.

She's mostly self-taught. She learned how to handle the bidding process, work out material cost, shipping, taxes and employment insurance, and to drive a lift so she can help out her employees while they work.

Ramey-Gray said it's hard to get her foot in the door with other contractors and companies, but she's prepared to do whatever it takes to make her business successful.

"I'm always a girl," she said, "but I'm not scared to get my hands dirty."

Since starting the business, she has worked on churches, breweries, restaurants, oil pipelines and other projects.

While Ramey-Gray usually works in Denver and other areas of the state, she hopes to be able to start some Windsor projects soon. She has started a petition, taking it around to local contractors, to ask the Windsor Town Board to place requirements on new projects. She hopes the town will start requiring, or encouraging, a certain percentage of the contractors on new city projects to be local.

The skills are there, she said, so she doesn't know why businesses would need to hire them from Denver or other large cities.

Cindy Hoehne smiled at her niece as they sat together in the Windsor Library. Hoehne came along for moral support, she said. She's been right beside her niece throughout her career, Ramey-Gray said, and she wanted her aunt to see how important that support has been to her.

Hoehne has also seen Ramey-Gray's determination carry her forward.

Hoehne remembers calling her one afternoon while Ramey-Gray and her team were working to insulate pipes at a brewery and asked where she was.

"Right now I'm 15 feet over a brew kettle," Ramey-Gray responded.

Hoehne, a former Windsor teacher, said she's proud of her niece. Not only is she a role model for her own daughter, Hoehne said, she also can show other women they can do whatever they set their minds to.

"A woman's world is everywhere now," Hoehne said.