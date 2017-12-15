Aims to receive new planes Saturday at Greeley-Weld County Airport

Aims Community College will receive most of its five newly leased 2017 Piper Archer III TX Aircraft Trainers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greeley-Weld County Airport Terminal. The state-of-the-art Piper Archer TX will replace the college's single-engine Cessna 172s. Beginning in January, the new aircraft will provide aviation students the technical skills and modern proficiencies needed to be competitive in the technologically advanced aviation industry, according to a news release.

The Piper Archer TX is a fuel injected, 180 horsepower, four-seat, single engine trainer manufactured by Piper Aircraft, Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla. Aims is leasing the five new aircraft from Christiansen Aviation in Tulsa, Okla. The flight station features an all-glass advanced Garmin G1000 Avionics Suite, which prepares Aims pilots for the advancements in commercial flight stations.

"Aims aviation has been well known in the industry since 1968, and Saturday will be a great milestone for Aims as we continue to prepare students for a growing, demanding and rewarding industry for the years to come by providing relevant and innovative education to the communities we serve and beyond," said Aims CEO and President Leah L. Bornstein, in the release.

"Through significant modernization efforts, quality instruction and a growing market demand, Aims is striving to become the first choice and recognized leader in aviation education for Colorado as we build a stronger community."

Additionally, Aims is modernizing the Air Traffic Control Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) Lab with an Adacel Tower Simulator. Adacel is a company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., that produces simulation and training solutions, advanced speech recognition applications and operational air traffic management systems. The new Adacel Tower Simulator features a 270-degree visual system that uses five 55-inch ultra-narrow bezel displays and speech recognition technology that simulates ATC tower operations and ultimately prepares Aims student controllers for the demanding training and careers in Air Traffic Control. The new Adacel Tower Simulator will simulate varying weather scenarios, multiple airfields, multiple type aircraft and markings, as well as day/night operations, the release stated. It should be ready for student training beginning in spring 2018.