American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation recognize two Banner Health hospitals

The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation certified North Colorado Medical Center and McKee Medical Center, recognizing both for their commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing standards of care, according to a news release.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help patients recover faster and improve quality of life after cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery and pulmonary problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory symptoms. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families, according to the release.

North Colorado Medical Center and McKee Medical Center's cardiovascular rehabilitation programs applied for the certification, a process that requires extensive documentation of the program's practices, according to the release. American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by the association and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the association's Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the association's board of directors, according to the release.

Association-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. Certification is valid for three years, according to the release.