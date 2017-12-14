As one section of work on Poudre River Trail finishes, another begins

The realigned portion of the Poudre River Trail in the Sheep Draw Natural Area is set to open, but not before another closure on the trail as Martin Marietta workers lay pipe for a gravel pit.

The new closure begins Monday north of Rover Run Dog Park, 5207 F St., continuing west toward 35th Avenue. The newly aligned portion of trail in the Sheep Draw Natural Area will open Wednesday, according to a release from city officials.

During the new closure, cyclists may detour to 35th Avenue and F Street. City officials warn cyclists to use caution on the detour because the road is not a designated bikeway and lacks a shoulder.

Officials expect the new closure to be complete before Dec. 23, weather permitting.

For more information about the Poudre River Trail, go to PoudreTrail.org.