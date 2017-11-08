Asphalt plant near Windsor, Severance pushed back to 2018 amid resident complaints

The Board of Weld County Commissioners will continue the land-use hearing related to a use by special review permit for an asphalt and concrete batch plant near Colo. 257 and Colo. 14 at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St.

A wave of pushback from residents along with 1,000 pages of documents illustrating various complaints about a proposed permanent asphalt and concrete plant near Windsor and Severance has forced a second continuance, and now Weld County commissioners aren't expected to make a decision on the matter until Jan. 10.

Dozens of residents who live near Colo. 257 and Colo. 14 showed up at a land use hearing Wednesday just two days after about 100 showed up for the same land use case Monday.

More than 10 spoke Wednesday, citing a variety of problems with the proposed permanent asphalt and concrete plant run by Simon Contractors. The plant, at Weld County Road 80.5 and Colo. 257, just southeast of Colo. 14 and Colo. 257, has been operating under a temporary permit, and officials there are seeking permanent status through a use by special review process.

Neighbors have cited noise, dust, traffic and potential pollution of an irrigation ditch that runs just 25 feet from the existing temporary plant. That ditch waters thousands of acres of farmland in Weld County.

Don Frick, who represents The Water Supply and Storage Company that owns the ditch, spoke first Wednesday, saying Simon Contractors essentially made minimum effort to secure a necessary agreement with The Water Supply and Storage Company for runoff into the ditch. The agreement is part of Weld County code.

"This application has been in the works for several months," Frick said. "We haven't received a proposal until Friday."

Frick said his company likely wouldn't come to an agreement with Simon Contractors until January at the earliest.

A veritable deluge of water law affects the matter, including historic runoff agreements and clarifications on water law — and what Simon Contractors' exact plan is.

The commissioners have asked for clarification on these issues by Jan. 10. They want answers from Simon Contractors on traffic and trucks queuing on county roads, the relative width of Weld, 80.5 hours of operation, noise issues, landscaping and screening, as well as detailed haul routes, information about the health hazards of asphalt plants and the company's reasoning for picking this site.

Nels Nelson owns the land on which the asphalt and concrete plant site, and after the meeting Nelson said the complaints amount to fear mongering.

Nelson, who lives right on the southeast corner of Colo. 14 and Colo. 257, said his property is closest to the plant, and he's had no issues. Further, he said he has seven kids on the property, and he wouldn't put his kids at risk if he didn't think the plant was safe.

Nelson's viewpoint wasn't shared among surrounding neighbors, nearly 100 of whom signed a petition against the project.

Linda Tufts, who lives with her husband Brian Tufts southeast of the site, finished up some of Brian's comments from Monday, saying they didn't complain about the plant when it was temporary because they thought it was simply temporary.

Linda's voice cracked a few times, and commissioners urged her to take her time.

She said the company's intention has always been to establish a permanent site and called the company deceptive. She urged commissioners to think back to a time during which a decision beyond their control would have had a negative impact on their quality of life. Linda said they might have a pit in their stomachs.

"We didn't move to the country to have it be industrialized," Linda said.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.