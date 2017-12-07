Bill Barrett gains top 3 acreage position in oil, gas merger

A merger between two Denver-based oil and gas exploration companies will create another big player in northeastern Weld County.

In a $649 million deal, Bill Barrett Corporation announced this week it will merge with private newcomer Fifth Creek Energy, with an inventory of 81,000 acres on which to drill just south of the Wyoming border. That will give the company a combined 151,100 acres of net drilling available with about 2,865 drilling locations, and make it the No. 3 producer behind Anadarko Petroleum and Noble Energy, respectively.

"This is an exciting strategic transaction," said Scot Woodall, Bill Barrett CEO and President who will remain in his position in the combined public company, in a call with investor analysts. "Over the last year we've been consistent in messaging that we would like to grow our footprint by selectively pursuing opportunities that make sense to us and our shareholders."

This is the fourth big merger or acquisition in the past few months that will change the drilling landscape in Weld. PDC Energy bought out Bayswater Exploration for $210 million in September, which resulted in a 95,500-acre stronghold.

Last month, SandRidge Energy out of Oklahoma announced it would buy Bonanza Creek Energy in a $746 million deal for 67,000 net acres in the area.

Also last month, Noble Energy sold 30,200 acres to SRC Energy for $608 million, a deal that came a year after Noble sold SRC 33,100 acres for $505 million.

For Bill Barrett, the deal represents the concentration of its assets and focus on the DJ Basin, which is the drilling area that spans much of Colorado and Wyoming, and essentially all of Weld. The company last month announced it would sell its Uintah Basin assets in Utah for $110 million, essentially leaving Utah behind for a renewed focus in Weld

"We have been seeking opportunities to expand our core DJ Basin asset base with the right acquisition to ensure the best value creation opportunity for our stockholders," Woodall said in a news release. "This presents us with a unique opportunity to add a large, undeveloped acreage position at an attractive cost with the potential for decades of high-return drilling locations located in a rural area that is highly complementary to our legacy position."

Fifth Creek is a relatively new start-up that had been in an acquisition mode, but drilled just seven wells this past year. It's asset based centered in the Hereford Field near the Jake well, which in 2009 touched off the shale drilling boom in Weld.

The combined company will start roughly 150 wells next year, and spend roughly $500 million to $600 million in capital expenditures, according to the release. The company will run with three rigs, two that were drilling for Bill Barrett, and the one that was drilling for Fifth Creek.

The news is a far cry from the company line a little more than a year ago. In March 2016, Bill Barrett officials announced the company would stop drilling in Weld until the markets improved. That announcement came just a year after the company built a new headquarters north of Greeley along Colo. 392.