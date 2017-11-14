Birders thrilled by rare bird sighting at Windsor Lake

According to the Audubon Field Guide, the parasitic jaegar typically spends its time along the North American coasts. It nests in the arctic. For more information about the parasitic jaegar, go to http://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/parasitic-jaeger .

Gary Lefko spends nearly every Sunday at Windsor Lake hoping to spot something he's never seen before.

That persistenance paid off last week, when Lefko and other birders in the area spotted a parasitic jaegar, a bird that typically lives along the coast and breeds as far north as North American waters go, according to the Audubon Field Guide.

While the site says the birds may migrate over land, Lefko said he has not been able to find a record of the bird in Windsor. Birders have spotted only a handful in Colorado.

Lefko got into birding after his wife gave him a backyard feeder in the 1990s. Now he has 20 at his place in Nunn.

As he peered through his scope at Windsor Lake Friday morning, Nick Komar, another area birder, joined the search.

Komar said he wasn't sure why the jaegar might have decided to spend some time at Windsor Lake, although it is a common feeding spot for other area birds. Komar and other birders had also spotted a parasitic jaegar at Timnath Reservoir, and were sure its coloring was different from the one at Windsor Lake.

If it was another bird, the sightings are even more unprecedented, Komar said.

According to Colorado bird records Komar spotted one at Timnath Reservoir in 2014 as well, but only 14 sightings are recorded for Colorado since 1975. There's a good chance the bird is still out at the lake, but it may not hang around for much longer.

"It's a real special treat to see one like this," Komar said, stepping back to let passers-by peer into his scope at the bird.