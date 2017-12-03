Boys, girls hoops top Cheyenne Mountain; Girls swimming team wins Valley Vikings Invite; Wrestling team wins home invite

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 78, Cheyenne Mountain 51: In Aurora, Windsor (3-0) took a 10-point lead into the second quarter and never looked back, breezing by Cheyenne Mountain in the championship game of the Vista Peak Bison Bash.

Kirk Relford (22) and Tyler Mcginnis (20) led the team in scoring, while Brennen Seyboldt chipped in 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

All three of the Wizards' wins have come by 10-plus points.

CMHS 13 15 9 14 — 51

WHS 23 21 16 18 — 78

WHS — Kirk Relford 9 1-2 22, Tyler Mcginnis 7 2-2 20, Brennen Seyboldt 6 3-4 15, Trent Schumacher 2 0-0 4, Preston Green 2 0-0 4, Chase Lanckriet 2 0-1 4, Nate Huntsman 2 0-1 4, Mitch Rasunson 1 1-2 3, Lance Mcginnis 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-11 78

3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Tyler Mcginnis 4, Relford 3).

Total fouls — WHS 17.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 49, Cheyenne Mountain 32: In Aurora, Windsor (2-1) used strong quarters to start both halves to cruise to a win over Cheyenne Mountain.

Ally Kennis poured in 14 points, including a perfect 7 of 7 from the line to lead the Wizards offense.

With the win, Windsor finished third in the Vista Peak Bison Bash.

CMHS 5 9 10 8 — 32

WHS 10 9 18 12 — 49

WHS — Ally Kennis 3 7-7 14, Michaela Moran 4 0-0 8, Hollie Hoffman 2 2-3 6, Madi Denzel 3 0-1 6, Taylor Kramer 1 3-5 5, Karee Porth 2 0-0 4, Chaynee Kingsbury 1 0-0 2, Jackie Jensen 1 0-0 1, Payton Kramer 1 0-0 1. Totals 18 12-16 49

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Kennis).

Total fouls — WHS 17.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gilcrest — Windsor won a pair of events and finished runners-up in a number of others on its way to scoring 292 points and winning the seven-team Valley Vikings Invitational on Saturday.

Tori Gibbson took home a win in 1-meter diving, and Aria Witt won the 100-yard breaststroke.

Both the Wizards' 200 medley relay and 400 relay teams finished with Class 4A state-qualifying times, along with Hunter Waterman in the 100 free and 200 individual medley. A handful of other Wizards came close to qualifying for state.

Greeley West finished fifth with a team score of 137. The Spartans were led by Grace Chahal, who finished third in both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Valley finished seventh in its own meet, just missing the top five in a pair of events. Angie Vasquez in the 200 yard freestyle joined the 400-yard freestyle relay team in finishing sixth.

Team Scores — Windsor 292, Pueblo County 253, Mountain Range 249, Niwot 193, Greeley West 137, Holyoke 79, Valley 57.

200-yard medley relay — Pueblo County A (Liberato, Blickensderfer, Maurello, Musso) 1:58.14, Niwot A (Jepson, Sesselmann, Luo, Vu) 1:58.79; 200 freestyle — Amanda Blickensderfer, PC, 2:05.35, Kandi Liberato, PC, 2:13.5, Abbie Zakavec, Windsor, 2:14.88; 200 individual medley — Hanna Luo, Niwot, 2:15.96, Hunter Waterman, Windsor, 2:22.02, Grace Chahal, GW, 2:25.15; 50 freestyle — Kristi Vu, Niwot, 26.57, Anna Maurello, PC, 26.66, Madisen Barrieau, Windsor, 27.07; 1-meter diving — Tori Gibbson, Windsor, 281.75, Taler Martinez, PC, 262.9, Molly Henrickson, PC, 243; 100 butterfly — Faith DeBelle, MR, 1:04.57, Madelyn Gonzales, MR, 1:04.59, Alexa Musso, PC, 1:05.04; 100 freestyle — Amanda Blickensderfer, PC, 56.26, Hanna Luo, Niwot, 57.48, Hunter Waterman, Windsor, 57.94; 500 freestyle — Kandi Liberato, PC, 6:00.03, Morgan Moody, MR, 6:03.67, Katelyn Miller, Windsor, 6:08.11; 200 freestyle relay — Mountain Range A (Gonzales, Torre, DeBelle, Stephen) 1:47.98, Niwot A (Mitchell, Stephenson, Shen, Vu) 1:52.47; 100 backstroke — Madelyn Gonzales, MR, 1:01.44, Claire Jepson, Niwot, 1:04.71, Grace Chahal, GW, 1:05.71; 100 breaststroke — Aria Witt, Windsor, 1:15.64, Amelia DiPetrillo, MR, 1:15.87, Natalie Sesselmann, Niwot, 1:16.13; 400 freestyle relay — Pueblo County A (Krinsky, Maurello, Blickensderfer, Musso) 3:54.37, Windsor A (Lainey Horton, Jocelyn Petersen, Grace Drake, Hunter Waterman) 3:58.06.

WRESTLING

Windsor wins the Wizard Duals: In Windsor, the Wizards capped off their win at the Wizard Duals by beating Thompson Valley 58-24 in the first-place dual.

Windsor won eight matches by pin, and the Eagles were able to win only four matches in that final dual.

The closest finals match came for fifth place between Legacy and Fort Morgan, with Legacy edging the Mustangs 38-37.

Team Scores — Windsor, Thompson Valley, Rocky Mountain, Poudre, Legacy, Fort Morgan, Cherokee Trail, Bear Creek, Loveland, Scottsbluff (Neb.)