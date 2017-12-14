Boys hoops defeats Northfield; girls hoops dominates Bear Creek

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 57, Northfield 49: In Windsor, a big night by senior Kirk Relford propelled Windsor (4-0) over Northfield.

Relford finished with 28 points and seven rebounds while finding the bottom of the net from beyond the arc five times.

Tyler Mcginnis also added a big game on the offensive end, finishing with 17 points.

NHS 6 15 17 11 — 49

WHS 13 17 11 16 — 57

WHS — Kirk Relford 8 7-8 28, Lance Mcginnis 0 0-0 0, Chase Lanckriet 0 1-2 1, Nate Huntsman 0 0-0 0, Brayden Pedersen 1 1-2 3, Mat Scoggin 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mcginnis 6 4-5 17, Brennen Seyboldt 2 4-4 8. Totals 17 17-21 57

3-point field goals — WHS 6 (Relford 5).

Total fouls — WHS 13 (Lanckriet fouled out).

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 63, Bear Creek 33: In Windsor, Windsor (3-1) had a nice lead at halftime, but really put its foot on the gas in the third quarter in its win over the Bears.

The Wizards outscored Bear Creek 25-9 in that frame and extended their lead from 14 to 30.

Madi Denzel and Hollie Hoffman paced the Wizards offense, scoring 16 and 15, respectively.

Windsor sot over 87 percent from the free throw line, going 14 of 16.

BCHS 4 9 9 11 — 33

WHS 11 16 25 11 — 63

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 5 3-3 15, Karly Mathern 1 3-4 6, Karee Porth 4 0-0 8, Valerie Apodaca 1 0-0 2, Michaela Moran 3 0-0 8, Kendall Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Madi Denzel 5 6-6 16, Taylor Kramer 2 1-1 5, Ally Kennis 0 0-0 0, Payton Kramer 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 14-16

3-point field goals — WHS 5 (Hoffman 2, Moran 2).

Total fouls — WHS 12.