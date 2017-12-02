Boys hoops gets win over Thomas Jefferson; girls’ rally comes too late

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 62, Thomas Jefferson 50: In Aurora, Windsor (2-0) played an all-around solid game in its win over Thomas Jefferson.

Tyler Mcginnis led the Wizards with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Brennen Seyboldt added 13 points.

This marks the second win in as many nights for the Wizards following a 10-point win over Fort Morgan.

WHS 14 18 11 19 — 62

TJHS 8 16 5 21 — 50

WHS — Tyler Mcginnis 6 2-2 16, Brennen Seyboldt 5 2-4 13, Lance Mcginnis 5 0-0 11, Kirk Relford 2 1-2 7, Matt Scoggin 1 2-4 5, Nate Huntsman 1 1-2 3, Mitch Rasunson 1 0-0 3, Chase Lanckriet 1 0-0 2, Blake Hemeyer 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 10-16 62

3-point field goals — WHS 8 (Relford, Tyler Mcginnis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 18.

GIRLS HOOPS

Thomas Jefferson 44, Windsor 33

WHS 8 11 4 10 — 33

TJHS 13 10 12 9 — 44

WHS — Taylor Kramer 6 0-0 15, Karly Mathern 2 1-5 6, Ally Kennis 2 1-2 6, Michaela Moran 1 0-0 3, Madi Denzel 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-13 33.

3-point field goals — WHS 6 (Kramer 3).

Total fouls — WHS 12.