Boys hoops tops Lincoln; girls hoops falls to Fossil Ridge

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor 65, Lincoln 59: In Windsor, the Wizards (5-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Lincoln during the fourth quarter in the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase.

Lincoln outscored Windsor 29-20 in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards held a 46-38 advantage overall in the second half. Windsor outscored the Lancers 26-9 in the third quarter.

Senior Kirk Relford scored 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Wizards. Fellow senior Tyler Mcginnis added 18.

LHS 9 12 9 29 — 59

WHS 9 10 26 20 — 65

WHS — Kirk Relford 8 9-13 28, Tyler Mcginnis 7 2-2 18, Lance Mcginnis 0 9-10 9, Chase Lanckriet 2 3-4 7, Chris Schneider 1 0-1 2, Mitch Rasmuson 0 1-1 1, Matt Scoggin 0 0-0 0, Nate Huntsman 0 0-0 0, Preston Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 24-31 65

3-point field goals — WHS 5 (Relford 3, T. Mcginnis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 20 (Huntsman fouled out).

GIRLS HOOPS

Fossil Ridge 63, Windsor 61: In Windsor, leading 51-37 through three quarters, the Wizards were outscored 26-10 in the fourth quarter of the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase championship game.

Windsor fell to 4-2 overall.

Despite the loss, junior Hollie Hoffman led the Wizards with 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting. She connected on all five of her 3-pointers before fouling out.

FRHS 12 13 12 26 — 63

WHS 14 16 21 10 — 61

WHS — Hollie Hoffman 10 2-4 27, Karly Mathem 3 2-4 9, Payton Kramer 4 1-2 9, Taylor Kramer 2 4-8 8, Michaela Moran 2 0-0 4, Chaynee Kingsbury 1 2-3 4, Ally Kennis 0 0-0 0, Madi Denzel 0 0-0 0, Karee Porth 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-21 61

3-point field goals — WHS 6 (Hoffman 5, Mathem).

Total fouls — WHS 26 (Hoffman, Kennis, P. Kramer fouled out).