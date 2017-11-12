Broomfield upsets Windsor football in first-round playoff shutout

Windsor — The Wizards found themselves in a hole early in their Class 4A state football playoff game Saturday, and it only got deeper as the game went on in a 31-0 shutout loss to Broomfield at H.J. Dudley Field.

The No. 2-seed Windsor finishes its season at 9-2, while Broomfield (7-4) moves on to a quarterfinals showdown against Longs Peak League foe Loveland next weekend.

After converting a fumble on Windsor's opening drive into a field goal, Broomfield quarterback Steven Croell found Hunter Nassar for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make the score 10-0 with almost seven minutes left in the first quarter. About halfway through the second quarter, Croell scored on a 1-yard keeper to make the score 17-0.

Broomfield effectively put the game away on consecutive possessions, one at the end of the first half and one at the beginning of the second half.

Croell found tight end Zachary Zerr for a 5-yard score with less than 10 seconds left in the first half to make it 24-0. He then led Broomfield on a long drive ending with another 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it 31-0 and put the game out of reach for the Wizards.

Windsor had a chance to get on the board in the fourth quarter, but Broomfield stopped the Wizards on fourth-and-goal with about 8 minutes left and ran the clock out to seal the win and a trip to the quarterfinals.

— Jerry Martin, jmartin@greeleytribune.com