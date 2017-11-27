Buck, Gardner in strong support of GOP tax plan — for now

The following are some numbers put out by the Congressional Budget Office and the Tax Foundation regarding the Republican Tax Plan:

Colorado Congressmen Ken Buck and Cory Gardner want to see the final version of the Republican tax plan, but they both like what they're seeing so far, despite a Congressional Budget Office report that the plan would add $1.4 trillion to the deficit.

The plan, which could be voted on this week, would reduce income tax rates for most individuals, repeal the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate and lower the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent. The bill would take effect Jan. 1 and would expire Dec. 31, 2025.

President Donald Trump met with lawmakers Monday, according to the New York Times, and will meet again today with lawmakers, including Sen. Gardner, R-Colo., whose office issued a statement Monday to The Tribune on the tax plan.

"For too long, Coloradans and Americans across the country have felt like they've been left behind, and I hope we can finally bring tax relief to hardworking Coloradan families," Gardner's statement read in part. "If we are able to pass a fiscally responsible measure in the coming weeks, families and single parents will see tax cuts of $1,000 or more."

It's a big "if," particularly considering the Congressional Budget Office's estimate that the plan, in its current form, would increase the deficit by $1.4 trillion during the next 10 years.

Buck, R-Colo., expressed reservations about the fiscal responsibility of the plan to The Denver Post in the days before voting to approve the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a phone interview Monday, Buck said the CBO summary doesn't paint the whole picture.

Buck is banking on big-time business growth, including hiring and wage increases, in the wake of business tax cuts, citing the nonpartisan Tax Foundation's analysis. Among other things, the Tax Foundation's analysis shows a tax cut of $2,200 for a family of four earning $73,000 per year and would lead to 925,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman called the plan into question in a recent column, saying it doesn't take into account trade deficits, among other things.

"Our economy is going to continue to suffer if we don't bring down the 35 percent tax rate," Buck said. "With the commitment from the president and (Speaker of the House Paul Ryan) to reduce spending and reduce regulatory burdens (on business), it won't affect the deficit."

Buck said if that doesn't happen, the deficit could grow, which is why he said he wants to see the final bill.

Some Greeley residents have seen enough. About a dozen gathered Monday in front of Gardner's office in Greeley to protest the bill. The left-leaning group, called Greeley Indivisible, brought up issues with the deficit and said the bill would hurt the middle class and others.

Lyn Davis, co-founder of Greeley Indivisible, said the plan is detrimental to regular people, and took issue with the repeal of the individual health mandate.

"They're using a back-door approach to kill parts of the Affordable Care Act," Davis said.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has submitted amendments to the bill, including increasing tax credits for college by $500 per year and eliminating taxes on Pell grants. In a statement sent late Monday afternoon to The Tribune, Bennet said the Republican plan provides significant benefits to Americans earning more than $1 million per year.

"If Republicans put a stop to this fundamentally flawed approach, we can work in a bipartisan way to accomplish responsible tax reform that actually grows middle-class paychecks, creates jobs and doesn't leave behind a mountain of debt for our kids to pay," Bennet's statement read in part.

Gardner and Buck said the bill is subject to change.

For Gardner, there's hope the final product will be good for all.

"The legislation is still working its way through the legislative process, so it's subject to change, but I'm confident that the Senate can pass something that benefits every single Coloradoan," Gardner said in the statement.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.