Buck, other U.S. reps introduce STOP Act to prohibit businesses and legislatures from deducting sexual assault and harassment settlements as business expenses

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, along with seven other U.S. representatives on Thursday, introduced the STOP Act, which would prohibit deducting legal settlements for sexual assault and sexual harassment as business expenses, in Congress, according to a news release from Buck's office.

The act would apply to private businesses and state and federal legislatures; the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 made lawmakers subject to the same workplace harassment and discrimination rules as private employers, but also allowed congresspeople to deduct legal settlements, fines, fees and expenses related to sexual assault and harassment. Since then, congresspeople have paid more than $17 million in sexual assault and harassment settlements with public money.

"The American taxpayer is effectively subsidizing the cost of resolving legal issues related to sexual misconduct," the release states. "The STOP Act would prohibit deduction of these expenses."