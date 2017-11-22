Buck: Take time today to be thankful for all we have

These days, it's easy to turn on the news and find discouragement. For me, spending almost every week in Washington, D.C., a city that sees many problems but arrives at very few solutions, can be challenging.

That's why Thanksgiving offers such a respite.

The holiday isn't only a few days off from busy schedules and high expectations. For me, this day is a chance to remember that amidst the challenges of life, God wants what is good for us. And he has given me, all of us, good things. So, I thank him. And I thank the people around me who love me, who support our community and who support our country.

I have so much for which to be thankful.

I thank God for my family. And I thank my family for their love and support in my life. As the foundational building block of our culture and society, we must always fight for family, we must work to maintain families across this nation.

My community is my extended family. I thank God for my town and county and district. I thank my neighbors, the folks I run into at the grocery store, the teachers and firefighters and everyone who contributes to the prosperous and peaceful place in which we live. I don't just thank them for existing. I thank them for being present in my life. My community was especially present in 2013 when I was diagnosed with cancer. I can't ever do enough to return the outpouring of love and support offered to me during those dark days. All I can do is say thank you.

I feel similarly about America's veterans. There is only so much we can say to these men and women whose sacrifices make possible our peaceful Thanksgiving meals every year. At the very least, we can honor them through our actions. We can take care of them, which is why the fight to improve the Veterans Health Administration is so important.

I also thank God for this country. When I say I'm thankful for America, I speak those words from my heart. I've been honored to represent the 4th Congressional District in Washington, and I've had the opportunity to watch this nation's government work.

We owe our peace and prosperity to the design of this republic. But we also owe this nation's success to the people who believe in that republic. To the people who fight to maintain that republic — from threats domestic and foreign.

I can say wholeheartedly that I'm thankful for this country, because I'm thankful for the people who sustain it. Because without these people, our founding documents and our grand marble structures and our statute books would slowly waste away.

Take this time of thanksgiving to truly appreciate those people around you who make our community and this country thrive.

— Ken Buck represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.