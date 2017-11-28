Budget approved: Three things to know from the Windsor Town Board meeting

The Windsor Town Board met for a work session and meeting Monday night, and spent much of its time discussing finances.

Here are three things to know from Monday's meetings:

1. Windsor Town Board approves 2018 budget

Following a public hearing Monday night, the Windsor Town Board approved the first reading of the town's budget for 2018.

Although the town will not be increasing property taxes this year, due to property evaluations and the value of properties rising, the town will receive more revenue.

According to Dean Moyer, the director of finance for the town, the town can expect to have a balance of $63.2 million in all its funds at the end of 2018.

Recommended Stories For You

Because the town has taken in more revenue than expected in recent years, Moyer said in a memo to the board the operations budget has been increased, allowing for more staff to be added to departments that can struggle to keep up with their workload because of Windsor's continued growth.

Major capitol projects that have been budget for 2018 include a $3 million sewer extension to Colo. 257 and Harmony Road, a $3.6 million Diamond Valley Field Phase development and a water transmission line connecting North Weld County for $2,9 million, according to the budget summary.

2. Board approves debt payment plan

The town board approved the first reading of a plan Monday night that will put the town's existing debt into a direct placement loan, rather than a bond issue. The change, Moyer said, will mean the debt will be scheduled to be paid off by 2031, rather than 2034, although the town will be able to make extra payments to pay off the debt more quickly after Dec. 1, 2020.

He said he hopes to bring the second reading back to the board quickly, because if a new federal tax bill goes into affect in 2018, the town may not be able to get its reserve fund back. The reserve fund for the bond issue was required to be equal to one year's payment — $1.3 million — most of which will go toward a payment on the loan. Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said she and the board supported the decision because part of the board's goals was to retire the town's debt early.

3. Town board meets board of adjustment

During Monday night's Windsor Town Board work session, board members were introduced to the five members of the Board of Adjustment/Appeals. Millissa Berry, a senior planner for the town of Windsor, serves as the staff liaison for the board of adjustments and appeals, and summarized the board's actions for town board members.

The Board of Adjustments hears requests from residents for variances, like building a building closer to the street than code normally allows, putting up signs that fall outside Windsor code and other code variances. Residents, she said, have to show hardship to be granted the variance, like if the property is shaped in a way that won't allow for something to be built unless a variance is granted.

Most variances were granted, Berry said, with around 8-10 variance requests each year for the past five years, the board only denied four, most of which were requests for electronic signs. Appeals of decisions made by the director of planning, Berry said, the board rarely hears.

After learning what the board does, town board members agreed staff may want to consider defining "hardship" more, because it may help the board make decisions.