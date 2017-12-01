Bue: Amid a spiritual evolution, it is time for healing

Happy season of grateful giving.

Here we are in the midst of the beauty of Thanksgiving and the joy of Christmas and the miracle of Chanukah and the rich tradition of the Solstice and the many, many other beautiful holidays of December.

Amidst all that celebration and joy, I keep getting asked one question: "What do you think about all the sexual harassment stuff that is going on right now?"

It is time for healing, isn't it? We in the New Thought movement have known for the past decade or more that we as a human race are in the midst of a spiritual evolution. Spiritual evolution calls us to be kinder, more compassionate people who understand we are all deeply connected to each other and to life. Becoming open to connection calls us to heal and forgive (ourselves and each other) and to see each person as an equal reflection of the Divine. Millions of people around the world are on this journey of self-awareness.

At the same time, we are growing out of a culture that has marginalized women for a long, long time. During this period of time it has been "normal" for men to treat women as less-than, and it has been "normal" for women to take this behavior and deal with it themselves. This goes from jokes that objectify women to rape. And I know that most men are good — for them the joke is harmless, and it is hard to understand how something like a joke has an impact on the whole. The fact it is hard to understand doesn't make it not true.

I know lots of women who know lots of women who know lots of women. I cannot think of a single woman I've met who has not been harassed, touched, abused, raped or the victim of incest. If you don't believe me, ask your wife or your mother or your daughter to really tell you the truth. The silence about it has created shame and a level of self-blame in women. This is a false narrative being told. All the revelation right now is about women standing up and saying, "Not only is this unacceptable, I will no longer participate with my silence."

We would be well served right now with a truth and reconciliation commission. Because while some men are being punished heavily right now, some are not. And because this has been "normal" for so long it seems to me there is a middle ground somewhere. Verbal harassment should be separated from rape and touching. There could be discussion about whether it was job-threatening or on a date. We all need a chance to learn as people to take this powerful step to stand up for ourselves and our daughters (Let me be clear: if you raped, touched or involved a minor, you knew better). And yes, there are women who have engaged in this behavior, and there are men who are victims. Let's clear it all out.

On the other side of all this I see a world where women are no longer afraid of men. Can you imagine with me how this will grow our relationships with each other? I can imagine a day when women could go on a date without a safety plan, and that is a really good day.

There is so much more to be said, and I'm out of space. Here's to healing. And here's to a magical holiday season.

— Rev. Barbara Bue is the Sr. Minister and Spiritual Director of New Thought Northern Colorado Center for Spiritual Living, where everyone is welcome.