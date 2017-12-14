Children welcomed to audition for ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ show at Union Colony Civic Center

Children with an interest in acting have the chance start off next year performing in a production of "Gulliver's Travels."

The Missoula Children's Theatre is calling for children ages 5-15 to audition for the production, with two showings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave. Participation is free.

The auditions will begin 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Union Colony Civic Center. No preparation is necessary, and latecomers will not be admitted. According to a release from the Union Colony Civic Center, parents and children must stay through the full audition, which usually lasts two hours. Cast will be announced shortly after auditions, with rehearsal starting later that evening after a short meal break.

Rehearsals will be held all days of the week of Jan. 1, starting after school and going into the evening. Cast members should bring a sack dinner. Participation in both performances is required.

For more information on auditions, contact the UCCC's programming coordinator Mari Hein Beegle at (970) 350-9499 or Mari.HeinBeegle@greeleygov.com.

For information on the show and tickets, contact the UCCC ticket office at (970) 356-5000, or go to ucstars.com.