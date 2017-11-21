Clearview Library District board continuing new library conversation

The Clearview Library District Board of Trustees is inviting residents who voted either for or against the ballot issue 5A, a mill levy increase that would have allowed the district to build a new library, to attend the next board meeting and provide feedback on their decision. The next library board meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Windsor-Severance Library’s large meeting room, 730 3rd St.

Voters may once again see a mill levy increase from the Clearview Library District on next year's ballot.

The Clearview Library District Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon to discuss their options after a ballot issue that would have raised property taxes in Windsor and allowed the district to build a new library failed in this year's Nov. 7 vote.

While a decision has not been made, all agreed to keep their options open and to consider placing the mill levy on the ballot again.

Ann Kling, the director of the library, said the need for more space has not changed. Steps will need to be taken, Kling said, like requiring sign-ups for more programs. Although some library users will be frustrated, Kling said staff did not see another choice.

Kling also said it was critical to hear why people were opposed to the library and asked the board to give people a forum to learn why. The board agreed to invite residents who voted either yes or no to speak at the next board meeting, Nov. 30.

Ian Whittington, the board treasurer, said he doubted a lack of information was the cause of so many "no" votes because the library hosted several public meetings during the past year as well as other events such as coffee with the director.

"There has been ample opportunity for people to participate in this conversation," he said.

The board also discussed the "No on 5A" campaign that began in the month leading up to the vote. Although no committee report appears to have been filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office, signs were placed in residents' yards and other locations around Windsor.

The board hopes to hear from residents who participated in the campaign and learn why they were opposed as well.

A time for public feedback will be added to the agenda for the board's next meeting.