Colorado Court of Appeals reverses Weld County commissioners’ decision on Martin Marietta asphalt plant

Weld County attorneys are looking into next steps for the Martin Marietta plant, including whether to file an appeal on the Colorado Court of Appeals’ decision. The court’s decision reversed the Board of County Commissioners’ decision allowing the plant.

Jim Piraino went running door-to-door, sharing the good news with any neighbor he could find Wednesday morning.

He just received word the planned $20 million concrete and asphalt plant across the street from his house, the one already looming above his quiet neighborhood north of Johnstown, might never go into operation.

Piraino, his neighbors, their homeowners association and others prevailed in their fight against the Board of Weld County Commissioners and Martin Marietta Materials, as a three-judge Colorado Court of Appeals panel Wednesday unanimously reversed the board's 2015 decision to allow the plant.

"I'm ecstatic," Piraino said. "This is huge."

He shared the message with neighbor Barry Robertson, who called the news, the day before Thanksgiving, "Merry Christmas and Happy Thanksgiving" all rolled into one.

"I never imagined we'd be able to beat the big guys," Robertson said. "I'm absolutely floored."

To read the Colorado Court of Appeals ruling, click the full screen icon.

In August 2015, the Board of Weld County Commissioners approved a use by special review permit for a Martin Marietta concrete and asphalt plant near U.S. 34 and Weld County Road 13. It also was near a subdivision featuring nice, single-family homes and an organic farm specializing in food for pregnant and nursing mothers. A planned wedding venue and events center called Rockin S Ranch sits adjacent to the southeast of the plant, leaving a less-than-desirable backdrop for wedding photos.

Those neighbors and others filed a lawsuit just a month after the board's decision. In Weld District Court, Judge Todd Taylor ordered the commissioners to provide more findings of fact to support their decision. The commissioners did, and the Taylor sided with Weld County. Neighbors filed an appeal this past spring, focusing on five major issues:

» Whether the commissioners erred in approving a use by special review application without competent evidence the proposed industrial use is consistent with existing surrounding uses. Neighbors say there's no such evidence.

» Whether the commissioners erred in approving the USR application without competent evidence the applicants made diligent efforts to conserve prime farm land. Neighbors say no such efforts were undertaken, despite alternate sites being available.

» Whether the commissioners erred in approving a USR application where the uncontroverted evidence demonstrated the proposed industrial use would violate the applicable noise standard. Neighbors say it will, regardless of mitigating efforts.

» Whether the commissioners engaged in unlawful de facto spot zoning when they approved the USR application for a proposed industrial use that has no relationship to agriculture in the agricultural zone. Neighbors say the commissioners did engage in spot zoning.

» Whether the district court erred in refusing to order the record to be supplemented with all ex parte communications between the commissioners and the applicants while the USR application was on remand before the commissioners. Neighbors want the records related to these communications but have been refused, as Marietta and the county are engaged in mutual defense against the lawsuit, meaning it's privileged communication.

If any of those contentions were found to be correct, the neighbors would have won their appeal. Colorado Appeals Court judges focused on the noise issue, and found there was a lack of evidence presented by Weld County and Martin Marietta showing the noise levels would be below allowable residential levels.

In explaining the meaning of the ruling regarding a lack of competent evidence, Judge Terry Fox, who wrote the opinion, cited previous court cases and basically affirmed something neighbors to the plant have been saying for years.

"Lack of competent evidence occurs when the administrative decision is so devoid of evidentiary support that it can only be explained as an arbitrary and capricious exercise of authority," Fox said, quoting a previous case.

Workers at the plant Wednesday didn't appear to slow down work on the facility. They've been working since October 2015 to build the facility, and that's at Martin Marietta's own risk, as neighbors had already filed a lawsuit by that time.

If nothing else happens in the case, the company will be required to return the land to its previous state, basically an open field.

Dave Hagerman, regional vice president for Martin Marietta, said the company has received the information and is reviewing it to determine appropriate next steps. A news release from Weld County said basically the same thing.

With the concrete plant already built, and rail lines laid, Hagerman said the facility is "very, very close to being complete."

That's another reason some neighbors, even as they expressed confidence in their case, thought this day would never come.

"It was really a case of David vs. Goliath," Piraino said.

Piraino gave much of the credit to neighbor Dave Kisker, but Kisker couldn't be reached for comment.

Piraino said their neighborhood is different than many. People travel together, help each other out — like family. Since the plant was approved, eight neighbors have moved out, Piraino said.

That's one reason Piraino was so eager to share the good news with neighbors Wednesday.

He ran to Katy Kupec's house, a few houses down, where Kupec, her husband and family were all gathered for the holiday.

The mood inside the Kupecs' house matched that of the neighborhood: jubilant.

Kupec led the way to their back deck, within a stone's throw of the 131-acre industrial site, the one featuring silos more than 100 feet high and a 6,400-foot railroad loop and on-site storage of tens of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, 180 tons of coal fly ash and 40,000 pounds of chemical color additives.

The noise is already an issue, even though the plant isn't yet operating. The Kupecs have lived there 14 years and have long gotten used to the quiet buzz of U.S. 34.

Kupec called the news she got from Piraino a veritable Christmas miracle.

Piraino would agree.

"This is just huge," he said.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.