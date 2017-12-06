Colorado Farm Show set for Jan. 23-25 in Greeley

The theme of the 54th annual 2018 Colorado Farm Show will be "Improving Lives by Seeds We Plant."

The event, which is one of the oldest and largest farm shows in the nation, will be from Jan. 23-25 at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. in Greeley. It serves as a convention full of information, resources and education for farmers across Colorado.

The annual three-day event features nearly 350 agricultural exhibits, according to the Colorado Farm Show website, and it attracts more than 30,000 attendees from across the region.

For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.