Colorado home-sellers could see a big bill as the result of a lesser-known change in GOP tax proposals

Years of rapid home price appreciation along the northern Front Range will leave homeowners in the region more vulnerable to changes in the tax code now before Congress.

Coloradans need to be aware of one change in particular that could have big implications for them when it comes time to sell — an extension in the time owners must occupy their homes to avoid paying capital-gains taxes.

"Homeowners across the country should pay attention. You will find the biggest effects, however, in your biggest, more expensive markets," said Danielle Hale, chief economist with Realtor.com.

Right now, owners must have lived in a home for at least two years within the past five years at the time of sale to avoid paying capital gains taxes on any increase in value up to $500,000 for joint filers, and $250,000 for single filers. For most homeowners, that means holding on to a home for at least two years is a good idea.

But Congress, looking for ways to generate more revenues to pay for cuts elsewhere, wants to extend that to five years within the past eight years. That would force most homeowners to wait five years or more to avoid a tax penalty that could reach into the tens of thousands of dollars.

