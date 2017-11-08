Colorado LEAP Program now accepting applications

Colorado's Low-income Energy Assistance Program is accepting applications for its 2017-18 season.

LEAP helps residents across the state pay a portion of their home heating costs during the winter months, and pays the highest benefits to those with the highest heating bills and the lowest incomes by family size, according to a news release. The program is federally funded and administered by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

"Last year, nearly 98,000 Coloradans applied for LEAP and received an average benefit of nearly $344 per household," said Aggie Berens, LEAP manager, in the release.

Applicants' incomes can't exceed 165 percent of the federal poverty level — about $3,383 per month for a family of four — to qualify for the program, and must be permanent legal residents of the U.S. and Colorado, or have U.S. citizens in their household. They must also be responsible for paying heating costs directly to an energy provider, fuel dealer or as part of their rent, the release stated.

LEAP-eligible households may also qualify for programs that inspect primary heating sources, such as a furnace or wood-burning stove, and weatherization upgrades that improve energy efficiency, according to the release.

To see if you qualify for LEAP, call (866) 432-8435 or go to http://www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.