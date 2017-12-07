Colorado Model Railroad Museum to host nighttime Santa event

Take a peek at the Colorado Model Railroad Museum's night trains, enjoy holiday treats and take a photo with Santa at "Night Trains with Santa" on Dec. 15.

The museum will open 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at 680 10th St. Christmas and holiday music will play as the trains make their night routes.

Photos with Santa will be free with admission. Five-minute photo slots must be scheduled by calling the museum at (970) 392-2934.

Admission will be $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and up, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and under.

For more information, call the museum or go to http://www.cmrm.org.