Colorado Model Railroad Museum to host nighttime Santa event

In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, the Colorado Model Railroad Museum was packed with visitors as children had their pictures taken with Santa. The museum was one of 30 businesses participating in Downtown Development Authority's Holiday Open House event.

Take a peek at the Colorado Model Railroad Museum's night trains, enjoy holiday treats and take a photo with Santa at "Night Trains with Santa" on Dec. 15.

The museum will open 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at 680 10th St. Christmas and holiday music will play as the trains make their night routes.

Photos with Santa will be free with admission. Five-minute photo slots must be scheduled by calling the museum at (970) 392-2934.

Admission will be $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and up, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and under.

For more information, call the museum or go to http://www.cmrm.org.

