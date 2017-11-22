County officials to reopen household hazardous waste facility in Dacono

Weld County officials will reopen the household hazardous waste facility in Dacono and discontinue Friday operations of the Greeley facility next month.

The Weld County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it will reopen the location at 5500 Colo. 52 in Dacono on Dec. 1. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of each month, according to a county news release.

The Greeley facility, 1311 N. 17th Ave., will not operate on Fridays starting Dec. 1. The facility will continue regular operations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The county's household hazardous waste program accepts all household hazardous waste from Weld residents. Accepted waste includes motor oil, paint, pesticides, batteries, antifreeze and more. The service is free.

Households may bring up to 200 pounds at one time. Each container must be five gallons or smaller. No waste is accepted in 55 gallon drums under any circumstances.

For more information, go to http://www.WeldHealth.org or call (970) 400-2226.