Customers scammed by Western Union can get their money back

Customers scammed while using an Englewood-based money-wiring service may now have an opportunity to get their money back, after the Department of Justice took action against the firm.

According to a news release from the department, Western Union has agreed to pay a $586 million civil forfeiture, after a civil fraud investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. Between 2004 and 2012, the company processed hundreds of thousands of transactions for Western Union agents and others involved in a vast, international fraud scheme. Those involved in the scheme would contact U.S. citizens and pose as family members in need of money, according to the release. They begged victims to send money to them via Western Union. Many of the company's agents were involved in the plot, and took a cut of the profits as well, the release states.

Fraud victims who sent a Western Union money order between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19 of this year may be eligible for a refund, if they submit a claim by Feb. 12. To file a claim, click here.

A related news release on the website of the Weld District Attorney's office adds the Federal Trade Commission will not ask for personal, financial or credit card information as part of the process.