Donations to Weld County nonprofits now being accepted for Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 5

The rally is held to create awareness about Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 5. The day is the largest one-day online giving event for nonprofit organizations statewide. There are 31 nonprofit organizations in Weld County that will participate in this year’s Gives Day, and those who wish to donate can do so ahead of time at http://www.weldcogives.org . Find the nonprofit you want to donate to at the bottom of the Weld Gives’ home page, and click on its logo to go through the donation process. Donations can be received through Dec. 5.

Weld Gives will host its second Gives Day Rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at FirstBank, 4322 9th St. Road.

Colorado Gives Day is quickly approaching, and a group of Weld County nonprofits will accept donations leading up to the day of charity.

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide initiative that encourages Coloradans to give back to their local charities through online donations. Every nonprofit that receives a donation on Colorado Gives Day gets a portion of a $1 million incentive fund, which essentially increases the value of every dollar donated to their cause, according to the Colorado Gives website.

The event will take place Dec. 5 this year, but those who want to donate early can do so and their money is still counted toward Gives Day, said Deb Cameron, marketing officer at the Community Foundation for Greeley and Weld County. The Community Foundation annually coordinates the Weld Gives effort, she said, which focuses on raising awareness about the annual and statewide event by implementing several campaigns in Weld to increase resident participation.

Weld Gives is comprised of several local nonprofit organizations, which range from A Woman's Place to the Humane Society of Weld County to the Weld Food Bank. Cameron said Gives Day is important to recognize because it showcases the several nonprofits Weld County has to offer, and residents are likely to find a cause that resonates with them.

"We want to maximize Weld County giving," Cameron said. "We want to get everybody out there supporting the amazing network of nonprofits we have available."

This year, there are 31 Weld County nonprofits participating in Weld Gives. That's up from last year's 28, which raised a little more than $385,000 during the campaign. There are many benefits to Gives Day, according to Cameron.

"It certainly boosts (residents') year-end giving," she said, "but it's also really a great way to get nonprofits working together and raising awareness for all — those are the benefits."

To promote Gives Day this year, Weld Gives will hang orange scarves on local landmarks around the county, as well as awarding "I Gave Early" stickers to donators that are similar to "I Voted" stickers. The group of nonprofits also will host a Gives Day Rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at FirstBank, 4322 9th St. Road, in Greeley, among a variety of other awareness campaigns.

Weld Gives was formed in 2011 by a small group of nonprofit organizations that wanted to raise awareness about Colorado Gives Day. This year's statewide corporate partner of the event is FirstBank.