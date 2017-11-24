Drive Time: Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia tested in northern Colorado

Thinking back on this holiday weekend, I'm especially thankful for a couple of drives into the northern Colorado mountains this fall inside impressive vehicles built in the hills of Italy.

They're the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio all-wheel-drive SUV and 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD luxury sport sedan. Of both, I'd say, "È bellissimo" — so beautiful.

They're here because of Chrysler's tieup with Fiat of Italy, following the 2008-10 recession, which shook the U.S. auto companies. Alfa is owned by Fiat, so also shares company planning-table space with Chrysler.

Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park was an ideal destination for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and I drove it there in a light snow on a cold day in late October.

Several weeks earlier, I guided the Giulia sport sedan up the Poudre Canyon, over Cameron Pass down to Walden and home via Laramie, Wyo.

The climbs and twists of the narrow road to Bear Lake are a decent challenge for the great-handling Stelvio, namesake of an Italian mountain pass.

The Stelvio Ti Sport, with Q4 all-wheel drive, is based on the Giulia. They're built at Cassino, a Fiat Chrysler Automobile Group plant in the province of Frosinone, Italy.

Stelvio is the newest midsize SUV on the U.S. market, on a wheelbase of 111 inches, curb weight of 4,050 pounds and suspension of double wishbone with semivirtual steering axle in front and all-aluminum rear with a vertical rod across.

The Stelvio is driven by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 8-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. It develops 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque, with plenty of kick to go with its handling and cornering capabilities. It is rear-wheel based.

The Stelvio's low-end acceleration and cornering highlighted the run up to Bear Lake. The descent on the return drive was a paradise of wildlife viewing, including a stop in the road to give 11 wild turkeys an uninterrupted crossing at a slow pace. Farther down, we joined other cars parked along a side road to see more than 100 elk in a meadow in the Hollowell Park area.

The earlier highway drive to Denver, Boulder, Lyons and up into the park lifted fuel mileage to 25.5 miles per gallon. The Alfa's EPA estimate is 22/28.

An interior slight, in addition to the cramped cargo area, is the unusually small screen for rearview camera and navigation. Good sound emanates from a Harmon Kardon premium system with 14 speakers.

Sticker price on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was $53,640, slightly lower than most of the competitive luxury makes.

The Giulia sport sedan was put together in Italy for driving in the U.S.'s tougher terrain such as Colorado's. It was perfectly suited for the drive, from the moment the starter button on the steering wheel is depressed to the stopping power of the four-wheel Brembo disc brakes (13-inch rotors in front).

It uses the same power plant as does the Stelvio, and displayed quick-burst passing thrust on the two-lane roadway. Pushing a switch will upgrade its normal drive mode to dynamic, with improved throttle response and shift patterns.

We breezed in to Walden for lunch at the River Rock Café in the Antlers Hotel. The remoteness of Walden in North Park and the friendliness of its 600 townspeople have reminded me of the fictional Cicely, Alaska, in the Northern Exposure TV series of 20 years ago or so.

The Guilia carried us northward on Colo. 125 past Cowdrey, on to Laramie, then back down U.S. 287 to Fort Collins and home to Greeley.

With its all-wheel-drive setup, the Giulia sport sedan is priced at $46,490.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.