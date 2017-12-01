Drive Time: New Velar adds to power-source mix

A small turbodiesel engine, with so-so horsepower and tremendous torque, highlighted performance last week of the new 2018 Range Rover Velar sport utility vehicle.

The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder develops 180 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque and smoothly and quietly posted 30-mile-per-gallon fuel average on a relatively long highway run. With an 8-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, the Velar takes a power-lag pause at lower speeds before the turbo kicks in.

It is the same turbodiesel 4-cylinder as that available in the Jaguar F-Pace SUV and XE sedan.

With the mix of torque and mpg, the Range Rover Velar luxury diesel midsize entry is a delight to drive.

Regarding the turbodiesels of today, never has there been such a variety of engine configurations and power sources.

Of 86 models I've driven thus far this year, 38 have been turbocharged or supercharged and half of those were of 4-cylinder block. Twenty years ago, nearly 75 percent of the new products I reviewed were V-6s and V-8s.

Recommended Stories For You

The cylinder breakdown this year is 34 of 4-cylinders, 26 of V-6,14 of V-8, six of electrics or hybrids, four of diesels and two of inline-6-cylinders.

I felt the full range of power differences in back-to-back weeks in late May, from the 153-horsepower, 1.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder in the Buick Encore to the 707-hp, 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The Velar last Saturday carried Jan and me, along with Dick and Bernice Muller, to Sterling for the 60th wedding anniversary party for Duane and Millie Muller at the Logan County Heritage Center. Duane and I are cousins, born three weeks apart at Wray many years ago. His working career was with the Colorado Department of Transportation; Millie was an instructor at Northeastern Junior College.

The Velar, sizewise, is third in line behind the full-size Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The Velar at 113 inches is only 2 inches shorter in wheelbase than the others; its overall length of 189 inches compares with 197 for Range Rover and 192 for the RR Sport.

The model I drove is the R-Dynamic HSE edition, finished in byron blue exterior and light interior. From where does the name come? Velar was the identity used on Range Rover prototypes before Land Rover launched it into actual production in 1970. The Velar is built in Solihull, United Kingdom.

Two gas-engine options for the Velar are a turbocharged 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder of 247-hp and a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 of 380-hp. All three are tied to the 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Velar, equipped with a coil-spring suspension, rides comfortably. Its gloss-black-finished 20-inch spoked wheels are a standout, with Pirelli Scorpion 255/50R20 tires.

Land Rover's lane-keeping assist gently nudges the SUV back into its driving lane when it wandered near the lane-divider stripe on the highway; it is also equipped with emergency brake assist. The lane-keeping system wasn't as noticeably effective as was that of the Audi Q7 several months ago.

Highlighting the interior are white Windsor leather seating and the Touch Pro Duo 10-inch screens for infotainment, climate and driving modes of comfort or dynamic, with terrain choices, too. The upper screen offers controls for navigation, phone and media, while the lower screen controls climate, seat functions and the terrain response settings. The Velar offers a large rear cargo space of 34.4 cubic feet.

From a base price of $69,100, the Velar sticker price jumped to $75,415 with addition of heated windshield and steering wheel, four-zone climate control, surround-camera, remote release for rear seat, Meridian surround sound and ebony black headliner.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.