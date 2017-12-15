Drive Time: Rogue unveils strong ProPilot Assist

"It has the ProPilot Assist program," said Richard Stumpf, and that stirred my interest in test-driving the 2018 Nissan Rogue. Stumpf and Jim Rudolf delivered the all-wheel-drive compact crossover to me Tuesday morning; the next evening, Jan and I drove it south to 102nd and Grant in Thornton for dinner with friends at Cheddars.

The ProPilot Assist is new. It is a "hands-on" driver assistance system for use on the highways, calculating distance between the two lane markings and helping keep the Rogue centered in its lane, even on curves.

By the time we'd reached Colo. 60 south of Greeley, I had activated ProPilot by pushing the blue button on the right side of the steering wheel, then pressed the 'set' button at 65 miles per hour.

The Nissan program acts more quickly and more decisively than lane-keeping assists in other brands I've tested. It takes only a slight wander toward the side-stripe or center-stripe to activate the correction back toward center, which is an immediate response. Most programs wait until the car nears or reaches the stripe, then turns it back somewhat gradually. The Rogue does it much sooner and with such force it seems it is on continuous back-and-forth movements between the lines.

Still, it is probably of added safety with the forceful corrections, though it takes some getting used to. A touch of the brakes deactivates the system.

The ProPilot isn't intended as a "hands-free" drive. If it senses the driver's hands have left the wheel, a warning light appears, followed by beeping and if lack of hand-control is still detected, the system will tap the brakes.

Recommended Stories For You

It's effective, though it wouldn't have saved Grandma from getting run over by a reindeer (referring to the song, not my grandma). To save Grandma, Santa's sleigh would have needed the emergency automatic stop feature that is being added to more and more automobiles this year. The Rogue has the automatic stop feature, too.

The Rogue in recent years has been an amazing sales success story for Nissan. Only the Ford, Chevy and Ram pickups and the Toyota RAV4 have outsold it thus far this year.

Its many positives outweigh the fact its performance is less than superb from a 170-horsepower, 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission that, if too much response is demanded too quickly, will occasionally whine loudly.

Overall fuel-mileage average was 26.9 miles per gallon; its EPA estimate is higher at 25/32.

Price point has been of strong appeal for the Rogue; yet, this one, with the ProPilot installation, tops out at $36,520, putting it above most competitors. Prices of the three most previous Rogues I've driven were a 2017 model at $31,110, a '15 version at $28,500 and a loaded '14 at $32,395.

The interior on the 2018 SL model is dressed up very nice – tan leather seats with quilted inserts, one of the most colorful Bose audio/infotainment screens on the market and a large panoramic moonroof. It offers also Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The review model is a two-row, five-passenger compact, with a spacious 39-cubic-foot cargo area. Nissan offers a third row option for the Rogue.

Competitors include Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Chevy Equinox, Subaru Forester, Jeep Cherokee, Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

— Bud Wells, a native of Wray, is a former Page 1 editor of the Denver Post and has reviewed automobiles for the past 40 years. He can be contacted at budwellscars@comcast.net.