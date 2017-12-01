Economist: Northern Colorado to remain the strongest growing region of the state in 2018

For more information on Advantage Bank’s events, or to view the presentation senior economist Richard Wobbekind showed Friday morning at the Economic Outlook event, go to http://www.advantagebanks.com/events .

Although Colorado's growth is expected to slow down a bit in 2018, northern Colorado — specifically Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland — will remain the fastest growing region in the state.

Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and associate dean for business and government relations at University of Colorado Boulder, updated a crowd of about 70 people Friday morning on national, state and local economies at Advantage Bank's Economic Outlook at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. He also outlined the economic outlook for northern Colorado in 2018.

Here are the three main takeaways from Friday's event:

'THE NORTHERN TERRITORY'

Overall, residents in the Greeley Metropolitan Statistical Area — basically Weld County — can expect to see continued strong growth, despite the fact that the overall state's growth will likely slow down a bit.

Wobbekind said Colorado has been slowing down in terms of job growth, which has a lot to do with the available workforce. Colorado has consistently been one of the top five states in the nation in terms of job growth over the past few years, thanks to the state's population boom. That's going to drop in 2018, and the state will likely place around the top 10 mark, which is still very healthy growth, Wobbekind said.

Despite that slight slow down, northern Colorado will still be a hot spot. A lot of that has to do with the diversity of industries seen in the area, which range from energy to technology to education, Wobbekind said. Weld County also remains one of the most affordable areas in the state for housing, though it may not feel like it.

Wobbekind refers to the area of Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland as "the northern territory," and he said it's been the hottest area in the state since recovering from the recession in 2008.

WAGE GROWTH

Wages are on the rise due to the area's low unemployment rate, though they're taking longer to recover than expected because of the sudden boom in the local economy.

Wobbekind said there are two factors as to why wage growth numbers might not look like they're as strong as they actually are. For one, those retiring from the workforce are being replaced by younger counterparts who likely aren't making the same sizable salaries, making wage growth look as if it's decreasing. Second, about two-thirds of the jobs being created in the state are in industries that earn below the average wage, Wobbekind said.

Northern Colorado's average wages are still below the state's average, mostly because the region's cost of living is less expensive than the other regions in the state that have higher average wages. And in fact, Colorado still is the seventh fastest growing state in regard to personal income growth, when looking at year-over-year comparisons, at about 4.9 percent average increases.

ENERGY OUTLOOK

Between the Fort Collins and Greeley metropolitan statistical areas, the mining, logging and construction sector has seen the greatest one-year employment change; nearly 2,500 jobs have been added since 2016, showing the rebound in the oil and gas industry.

The energy sector is expected to continue that upward trend in 2018, Wobbekind said, bouncing back from when prices dropped in 2014.

For example, Wobbekind said the price per barrel at the end of this year will be about $56. At the end of next year, that'll likely be $58 per barrel, although that still doesn't compare to the $80 per barrel mark that was seen pre-2014.

In 2016, Colorado was fifth in the country for natural gas production, seventh in total energy and crude oil production, and eighth in solar energy production, showing the importance and impact of the energy sector in the state, Wobbekind said.